Together, We'll Make a Difference!

First feeding activity was held on 25th of October 2020, we conducted a Feeding program to the less fortunate children with the theme of Feeding God's children in Barangay Calaanan, CDOC, Philippines.
To the world you are but one child, But to that child you are the world. Feeding Gods children in Centro Iponan, CDOC Philippines slum area.
2nd feeding event was held on 29th of November 2020, we conducted a Feeding program to the less fortunate children with the theme of Feeding God's children in Centro Iponan, CDOC, Philippines.
This Feeding Program, sponsored by Nick Glean, caters to those children who are deprived from their basic needs.
GRACIOUS GIVERS FEEDING PROGRAM
is a non profit project that deals with a very small part of an extremely big issue We are a small but dedicated team that primarily seeks to help individuals and families in serious need of assistance. All of our funding comes from crowdfunding and our own private activities friends and families. Anyone that would like to donate should do so by pressing the link to our crowdfunding page, Alternatively you can donate by going to our PayPal button at the bottom of this page.
To reward children with joy and delight despite an aspect of scarcity in their life. To raise sufficient funds to accommodate the children that are part of this Feeding Program.
The first Feeding Program was held on October 25, 2020 where approximately 70 children were fed. This Feeding Program will be held every month starting from the 25th of October 2020
Take a minute to watch this kids putting up a smile on their face while enjoying the rest of the feeding day!
Your support and contributions will enable us to make real changes. Every little bit counts similarly to how the life of a child matters.
Be part of our team!